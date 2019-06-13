Man apprehended at Goa airport with suspicious IDs, documents

The CISF apprehended a man at the airport on Thursday for taking photographs of the facility in a suspicious manner and allegedly carrying multiple identity cards which appeared to be forged, a senior said.

He added that the man, aged about 30 years, had separate identity cards like PAN card, Aadhaar and voter ID cards in the name of and a driving licence issued from in the name of Saikh Imran.

The man was intercepted by an intelligence team of the force after he landed here from around 10:30 am and was seen taking photographs of the in the arrival area, Hemendra Singh, who is also a of the force, said in

The man was supposed to take a flight to around 1:30 pm.

He was grilled by a joint team of officials from the (CISF), Police and as multiple ID cards, 21 used boarding cards to places like Goa, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 11 bus tickets for travel to Bangladesh, a Bangladeshi SIM card, a train ticket from to Jammu and two cards with different names were recovered from him.

"His mobile phone had pictures of some gold pieces and audio clips containing conversations related to cash transactions. As all of this looked suspicious, he was handed over to the police for further investigation," the said.

He said the man was either disturbed or possibly planning something nefarious, which will only be established after a thorough police probe.

