Man arrested for killing stray dog in Delhi

In a horrific incident, a man killed a stray after it attacked his wife when she was with their pet canine in the Mukundpur area of Delhi, police said Friday.

The accused, identified as Fauzi Colony-resident Rajkumar, has been arrested, they said, adding the incident took place on Thursday evening.

"A complaint was received at station wherein it was alleged that a person had killed a Subsequently, a video recording of the alleged thrashing and death of the was obtained," Gaurav Sharma, of Police (Outer-North Delhi), said.

During interrogation, stated that his wife was with their pet dog in the area when the stray canine attacked it.

When she tried to protect their pet, the stray dog allegedly bit her. In a fit of rage, he beat the dog to death, the said.

