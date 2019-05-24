Merkel vows to work for 'orderly Brexit' after May leaves

will keep working towards an "orderly" Brexit, said Friday, hours after announced her resignation.

said that she "of course respects the decision" of May, adding that they had always worked well together.

called Britain's looming departure from the a "deep rupture" and said would "continue to make every effort to ensure that there is a good partnership with Great Britain, an orderly withdrawal and further good cooperation".

An "orderly" would mean Britain departs under the divorce agreement with EU leaders inked in November, instead of under a no-deal scenario that risks economic chaos on both sides of the Channel.

Merkel's earlier said that the would keep working with May in the same spirit as before as long as she is in office.

Fietz declined to comment on how May's decision could affect Brexit, as "the development depends essentially on domestic political developments in Britain".

May, who took charge in the aftermath of the 2016 referendum, was forced to make way following a Conservative mutiny over her ill-fated strategy to end Britain's near five-decade membership of the

