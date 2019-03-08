Man arrested in J-K for 'sensitive' social media post

A man was arrested for "sensitive" social media post which had the potential to disturb communal harmony in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said.
Rashid Azim, a resident of Chowkian village of Darhal, was arrested and a case under the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) was registered against him for sharing a "sensitive message" on a WhatsApp group, hurting sentiments of members of a particular community, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yougal Manhas said.
The officer appealed to all the people not to misuse social media platforms and spread hatred.
