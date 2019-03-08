Dhoni not to play last 2 ODIs, likely to have played last game on Indian soil

India's will be "rested" for the final two ODIs of the ongoing series against and Friday's match here could well be his last international outing on home soil.

"We will have some changes in the last two games. Mahi will not be playing in the last two games. He will be taking rest ," India's told mediapersons after the match.

With not having any home matches till October, the match here could well be the last time that Dhoni has played in Blues on home soil.

is widely believed to be Dhoni's swansong in colours.

However, the Jharkhand State Association believes that they would get one limited overs match during the next home season where Dhoni could bid a proper farewell.

Knowing Dhoni's to publicity, the chances of that happening is pretty dim at the moment.

Rishabh Pant will keep wickets during the last two ODIs in and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)