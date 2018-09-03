JUST IN
Man booked for raping minor cousin on Rakshabandhan in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Banda (UP) 

A man has been booked for allegedly raping his 15-year-old cousin when she went to his house to celebrate Rakshabandhan in the Tindwari area here, police said Monday.

The girl on August 26, went to his 21-year-old cousin Mohit's house for tying Rakhi and he held her captive for two days and raped her, they said.

The FIR on the matter was registered Sunday on the complaint of family members, the police said.

Police are trying to arrest the accused who is absconding.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 13:20 IST

