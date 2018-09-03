JUST IN
Balaji Telefilms appoints Aashish Singh as CEO of movie business

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Balaji Telefilms Monday said it has appointed Aashish Singh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its movie business.

"Aashish will have overall business responsibility for the movie business and will be reporting to Nachiket Pantvaidya, Group Chief Operating Officer," Balaji Telefilms said in a BSE filing.

"This appointment in line with Balaji Telefilms enhancing its organisation strength to drive enhanced success with its movie business," it added.

Balaji Telefilms said it has a slate of movies it is now curating for the next few years, tailored to diverse audiences.

"The movie business follows a smart pre-sales and co-production strategy, enabling Balaji Telefilms to target better commercial values," it added.

Shares of Balaji Telefilms were trading 1.74 per cent higher at Rs 111.35 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 13:20 IST

