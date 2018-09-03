Balaji Telefilms appoints Aashish Singh as CEO of movie business

Telefilms Monday said it has appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its movie business.

"Aashish will have overall business responsibility for the movie business and will be reporting to Nachiket Pantvaidya, Group Chief Operating Officer," Telefilms said in a BSE filing.

"This appointment in line with Telefilms enhancing its organisation strength to drive enhanced success with its movie business," it added.

said it has a slate of movies it is now curating for the next few years, tailored to diverse audiences.

"The movie business follows a smart pre-sales and co-production strategy, enabling to target better commercial values," it added.

Shares of were trading 1.74 per cent higher at Rs 111.35 apiece on BSE.

