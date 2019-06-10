Man electrocuted after coming in contact with live wire in UP

A 55-year-old man was electrocuted after he came in contact with a live wire in a tubewell in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Monday.

The incident took place in Nayagaon village of the district on Sunday, they said.

Suraj Singh, who was a farmer, had gone to the tubewell to drink water when he came in contact with the wire, the police said.

He was rushed to hospital and was declared dead on arrival, they said.

