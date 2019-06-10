JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Intellectual giant Girish Karnad remembered

Fire breaks out inside room in Shastri Bhavan
Business Standard

Man electrocuted after coming in contact with live wire in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

A 55-year-old man was electrocuted after he came in contact with a live wire in a tubewell in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Monday.

The incident took place in Nayagaon village of the district on Sunday, they said.

Suraj Singh, who was a farmer, had gone to the tubewell to drink water when he came in contact with the wire, the police said.

He was rushed to hospital and was declared dead on arrival, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU