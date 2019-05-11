JUST IN
Man gets 15 yrs rigorous imprisonment for culpable homicide

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A court in the district sentenced a man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case of culpable homicide in connection with the death of his wife.

Sessions Judge Rahul R Bhosale held Gulab Deoram Chavan, 28, guilty under the Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and awarded the sentence. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on him.

According to the prosecution, Chavan's wife Anita (22) would frequently quarrel with him as he did not allowed her to visit her parents' house.

During one such argument in November 2015, the woman poured kerosene on herself. In a fit of rage, her husband threw a burning matchstick at her, due to which she suffered serious burn injuries and died during treatment a couple of days later, the prosecution said.

In her dying declaration, the woman named her husband as the accused.

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 18:56 IST

