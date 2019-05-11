43-day Machail Mata yatra to begin in J-K's Kishtwar on July 25

The 43-day long Machail Mata in district of and Kashmir would commence on July 25, officials said Saturday, as the district administration reviewed arrangements, including security for the annual pilgrimage.

Thousands of devotees from across the country visit the scenic valley, also famous for its Sapphire, during the and pay obeisance at the holy shrine of goddess Durga in Machail village of after trekking a 30-km arduous route.

The Kishtwar, which was declared terrorism-free over a decade ago, was rattled by the killing of of BJP and his brother on November 1 last year, followed by assassination of and his inside a health centre on April 9.

A meeting chaired by (DDC), Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana reviewed the arrangements for the which is commencing from July 25 and scheduled to end on September 5, the officials said.

They said senior civil and police officers, including of Police, Kishtwar, Shakti Kumar Pathak, besides representatives of the Army, CRPF, CISF, police and members of religious organisations attended the meeting.

Rana undertook detailed discussions with regard to arrangements to be made by the different departments and agencies to ensure hassle free yatra, the officials said.

He asked the security agencies, including police, the and the to deploy sufficient number of personnel en route from Thathri to Machail to avoid any untoward incident during the yatra, they added.

The officials said Rana impressed upon the departments concerned to ensure availability of potable drinking water, electricity, firewood, food grains, kerosene oil, medicines, life saving drugs, telecommunication services, facilities and other essential commodities.

He appointed project manager, (IWMP), as who would keep proper check and ensure that all arrangements are put in place for the general convenience of the pilgrims, they said.

