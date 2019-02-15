Man gets seven years in jail for raping neighbour in Maha's Thane

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to seven years imprisonment by a local court in for raping a married woman in his neighbourhood.

convicted under section 376 (rape), 385 (extortion) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and also imposed a fine of Rs 9,000 on him.

said Shaha had called the woman, who resides in the same building with her husband and two children, to his home on the pretext of some work on December 13, 2013, and raped her in the kitchen. He also threatened her.

Shaha then started demanding sexual favours from the woman. He asked her to give him for Rs 2 lakh and threatened to kill her husband, More said.

