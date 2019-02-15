Putin condemns Pulwama attack, says perpetrators should be punished

Condemning the Pulwama attack, Russian Friday said perpetrators and sponsors of the attack should be brought to book and reiterated his country's support for further strengthening counterterrorist cooperation with

In a message to and Narendra Modi, said, "Please accept the most sincere condolences in connection with the loss of Indian in the terrorist act in the state of and Kashmir. We strongly condemn this brutal crime. The perpetrators and sponsors of this attack, undoubtedly, should be duly punished.

"I would like to reiterate the readiness for further strengthening counterterrorist cooperation with Indian partners. In Russia, we share the grief of friendly people of and hope for speedy recovery of the injured."



The also condemned the "terrorist attack" that left several (CRPF) personnel dead and injured.

The said in a statement that the UAE "condemns this terrorist act", and reiterated the country's "principled and unequivocal position rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism".

''The UAE stands in solidarity with the government and people of in their fight against violence and extremism,'' the ministry said in a statement on Friday. The UAE also called on the international community to unify efforts in confronting extremism and terrorism that pose a threat to global security and stability.

The also expressed "deepest sympathy" to the government as well as the families of this horrendous act.

"We firmly support the in their fight against terrorism," Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, the of and of the Diplomatic Corps said in a statement.

