Man held for raping 17-yr-old niece in Rajasthan

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping her 17-year-old niece in Pratap Nagar area here, police said.
Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against Ravi Sharma under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act, Pratap Nagar police station in-charge Sanjay Sharma said.
The accused was blackmailing the girl on the basis of a video clip and had demanded money from her, he said.
A probe into the matter was underway, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
