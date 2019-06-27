Man held for raping 17-yr-old niece in Rajasthan

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping her 17-year-old niece in Pratap Nagar area here, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act, station in-charge said.

The accused was blackmailing the girl on the basis of a video clip and had demanded money from her, he said.

A probe into the matter was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)