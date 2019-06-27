TDP, Cong leaders join BJP

Several TDP and leaders from joined the on Thursday with the saffron party asserting that it has emerged as the main challenger to the state's ruling Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Former ministers in undivided -- E Peddi Reddy and Boda Janardhan-- and former are some of the leaders who joined the at its headquarters here.

Senior state leaders M Shashidhar Reddy and the party's Sheik Rahmatullah also joined the

They were inducted into the saffron fold by BJP P Muralidhar Rao, who claimed that only his party is capable of "fighting the TRS' misrule" in

The is helping the TRS and people see the BJP as a stable party which avoids family and caste politics, he said.

K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS had won the assembly polls last year with the Congress emerging as the main opposition party. However, the BJP put up a surprising show in the Lok Sabha elections this year, winning four of the state's 17 seats while the TRS and the Congress won 10 and three respectively.

The BJP has been aggressively wooing leaders from the TDP and other parties in and Telangana.

