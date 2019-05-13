Man held for supplying illegal arms to gangsters in Delhi, Haryana

A 26 year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal fire arms to gangsters in and Haryana, police said Monday.

The accused, identified as Sumit Kharab, a resident of Mundhela Khurd village near Jaffarpur area here, was nabbed on Sunday, the day went to polls, they said.

Following a tip-off that an would come near a nursery plantation opposite a mall in Dwarka with a huge cache of illegal arms, the arrest was made, of Alphonse said.

Four sophisticated pistols and a country-made gun with two cartridges were seized from the accused, he said.

Interrogation revealed that in 2014 the accused was arrested in Bahadurgarh area of where he came in contact with several gangs based in and Delhi, he said.

After assessing the need for illegal fire arms and the profit attached to it, Kharab began his illegal trade, the DCP said.

In 2017, he was arrested for possessing a fire arm in Dwarka and was sent to

There, he came in contact with another inmate of Khurja in who was undergoing judicial custody for the offence of possessing illegal fire arm.

The two planned the procurement of illegal weapons for sale in and adjoining areas, the said.

After the death of his father, Kharab left studies and started farming on his land, police said, adding that during this time he developed an addiction for alcohol.

