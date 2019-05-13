'Namdaar, you should be ashamed', Modi tells Rahul on 1984 riots

Stepping up his offensive over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots issue, Monday said should be "ashamed" of himself. and sought to know whether was admonished for his "hua toh hua" remarks.

Replying to a reporter's question on the 1984 riots, Pitroda, a close aide of and of the Overseas had last week said "Hua to hua..."



Pitroda later said his words have been twisted.

renewed his attack after his party's overseas unit Pitroda at a rally in Khanna and Hoshiarpur earlier in the day, saying he should be "ashamed" for his "totally wrong" remarks on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and should apologise to the country.

The Prime Ministerwas addressing a poll rally in Bathinda from where is seeking re-election. Polling to 13 Lok Sabha seats in will be held on May 19.

Lashing out at the main opposition party, said is struggling to win 50 seats as their leaders are confused and the party thinking is diffused. Slamming over the issue of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Modi said he should be ashamed of himself. "Policy maker of Congress and (late) Rajiv Gandhi's key and of Namdaar (Dynast),what he (Pitroda) said about 1984 riots led to an outrage in the entire country. "Namdaar's who had come from has said hu to hua on 1984 riots. This reflects Congress's thinking and shows its arrogance.

"Today I want to ask Congress, how long they will rub salt into ours wounds like this. Namdaar (Rahul) has now told his (Pitroda) that he should be ashamed (for his remarks). I want to ask Namdaar why are you pretending to admonish him.

He queried whether Rahul was admonishing his "Guru (Pitroda)" for "making their secret public".

"Whether he was admonishing for revealing the family talk, Modi asked.

The said in the name of giving justice, the previous Congress government just formed commissions and committees.

"They have been brushing aside this serious issue, said Modi adding, those facing serious allegations (pertaining to riots) were made ministers in the Centre, were entrusted with big responsibilities in the polls and made in charge of



Modi said he had promised during 2014 Lok Sabha polls that he would ensure justice to the families of victims of 1984 riots. "Those (involved in riots) will not remain free for days, he said. He charged the Congress had proposed to dilute AFSPA and scrapping

He also lashed out at Amarinder Singh led Congress government in over farm debt waiver, saying it cheated the peasants.

" sahib (Amarinder) people of Punjab can forgive for your mistake but not for betrayal, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)