Man held with pistol, bullets in Delhi Metro

A 21-year-old man was apprehended at a metro station here on Tuesday for allegedly carrying a pistol and two live bullet rounds in his bag, officials said.

Karim, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's city, was held by CISF personnel at Delhi Gate metro station at around 9 am, they said.

He was held after the baggage scanner detected a country-made pistol and two live bullets in his bag, the officials said.

The accused was then handed over to the local police by the (CISF) for further investigation, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)