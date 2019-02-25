Man held with unaccounted cash of Rs 5.5 lakh in Ajmer

A in possession of Rs 5.5 lakh unaccounted cash was arrested at a railway platform in Rajasthan's district, an said Monday.

The trader, (45), was arrested by the (GRP) on Sunday with Rs 5.5 lakh in cash before he could board a train to Bhopal, SHO, GRP station, Ramavtar said.

Totlani could not produce any document related to the cash and was held under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which allows an arrest to prevent a cognizable offence, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)