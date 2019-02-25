Man held with unaccounted cash of Rs 5.5 lakh in Ajmer

A currency trader in possession of Rs 5.5 lakh unaccounted cash was arrested at a railway platform in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, an official said Monday.
The trader, Prem Kumar Totlani (45), was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday with Rs 5.5 lakh in cash before he could board a train to Bhopal, SHO, Ajmer GRP station, Ramavtar said.
Totlani could not produce any document related to the cash and was held under section 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which allows an arrest to prevent a cognizable offence, the SHO added.
