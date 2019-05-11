JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pakistan bans 11 groups for having links with JuD, JeM terror groups

Bhullar Tied-32 at British Masters; Wallace, Kinhult share lead
Business Standard

Man jumps to death from Mumbai airport building

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A 31-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the 6th floor of the Mumbai International Airport building on Saturday, police said.

The family of the deceased Akshay Saraswat, hailing from Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh, has claimed he was mentally disturbed over the past two years, a Sahar police station official said.

"Saraswat had left home two days ago without informing anybody. He had called up his kin on Friday stating that he was at the international airport. His family came here and met him as well. He committed suicide at around 6:45am today," he said.

A suicide note found from his bag stated "no one is responsible for my death".

An accidental death case has been registered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 22:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU