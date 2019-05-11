Man jumps to death from Mumbai airport building

A 31-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the 6th floor of the International Airport building on Saturday, police said.

The family of the deceased Akshay Saraswat, hailing from district in Uttar Pradesh, has claimed he was mentally disturbed over the past two years, a said.

"Saraswat had left home two days ago without informing anybody. He had called up his kin on Friday stating that he was at the international airport. His family came here and met him as well. He committed suicide at around 6:45am today," he said.

A suicide note found from his bag stated "no one is responsible for my death".

An accidental death case has been registered, he added.

