Man killed over land dispute in Reasi

A 64-year-old man was killed by five persons over a land dispute in and Kashmir's district, police said on Monday.

Five persons have been arrested for the killing.

Ghulam Rasool, a resident of Khayala village, was working in his field on Sunday when the main accused Mir Hussain along with four of his associates allegedly attacked him, a said.

Rasool succumbed to injuries on way to a hospital, he added.

Police said the killing was a fallout of a land dispute.

