Man kills his doctor's wife, injures son

A man, who was apparently unhappy with the medical treatment he was receiving, allegedly killed the wife of his doctor during a tiff here Thursday, police said.

The doctor's son was also injured in the attack.

(45), the accused, was arrested, said an of station.

Rasheed, suffering from a skin disease, was seeing Dr and was said to be dissatisfied with the treatment he was prescribed.

He went to Dr Verma's clinic in Malwa Mill area here Thursday to meet him but was out of town.

Verma's wife (50), who helped her husband at the clinic, asked Rasheed to come later.

It led to a heated argument, during which Rasheed allegedly stabbed her with a knife, the said.

Her son (19) rushed to her help and Rasheed knifed him too, he said.

The badly injured mother and son were taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared Lata brought dead.

was said to be out of danger.

Rasheed was being questioned, the said, adding that it was not yet clear what exactly led him to attack Lata Verma.

