Video of BJD MLA forcing PWD engineer to do sit-ups in public goes viral

A video of newly elected BJD MLA from Patnagarh, Kumar Meher, allegedly "forcing" a of the PWD department to do sit-ups in full public view for shoddy road construction work in his constituency has gone viral on

Talking to reporters, Arindam Dakua said action will be taken after files a report in the matter.

"I have sought a factual report from on the incident. Any action will be taken based on the Sub-Collector's report," Dakua said.

Sources said the visited Belpada block in district on Wednesday, where locals complained of poor quality of Mandal-Belpada Bypass construction work.

In the purported video, which was trending on social media, Meher is seen reprimanding the and asking him to do 100 sit-ups in the middle of the road.

The is seen apologising for his "laxity" in performing duties, but the MLA was in no mood to listen.

Meher allegedly threatened the (PWD) engineer with "mob thrashing", following which the government employee was seen doing sit-ups on the road.

Meanwhile, L N Mishra said the bypass construction work was underway.

"We will look into the complains and make rectifications if there is a concern over the quality of construction," he added.

While Meher was not immediately available for comment, both the BJP and the criticised the ruling for his action.

"If it is true, then it can be said that the MLA has taken law into his hands. I condemn his action," said MLA Narasingha Mishra.

K V Singhdeo, who was defeated by Meher in the just-concluded election, said, "The incident proves the kind of people the BJD has chosen as its MLAs."



Meher, a first-time MLA, defeated Singhdeo by a margin of over 11,000 votes.

