Man kills wife after doubting her character

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his estranged wife suspecting her fidelity in Gujarat's town, police said Wednesday.

The accused, Akram Ghulamnabi Chhipa alias Nilgar allegedly stabbed his 25-year-old wife to death on the terrace of his house on Tuesday, a said.

He said Nilgar suspected his wife's character and used to beat her frequently, following which she left him and started living with her mother in in neighbouring

On the day of the incident, Nilgar called his wife and her mother to his place, the said.

"He called his wife to the terrace of his apartment promising her a surprise gift. As soon as she reached there, he stabbed her with a knife. She died of excessive blood loss," he said.

After committing the crime, Nilgar surrendered himself to local police.

