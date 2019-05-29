Tension in Haryana village after Dalit's stockyard set ablaze

A large police force was deployed at a village in Haryana's district after a stockyard owned by a man was allegedly set on fire on Wednesday, police said.

Tension erupted at Tibbi village of Bhuna area, 27 km from town, after some members of an upper caste allegedly set the stockyard on fire, the police said.

of Police rushed to the village and took stock of the situation. As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed under the supervision of a DSP-rank officer, a police said.

Singh said there was no conclusive evidence yet to establish what was the exact reason behind the incident. "But as per preliminary investigations, there was some dispute between the two groups over a piece of land," he said.

A case has been registered against unknown persons, the added.

A calf had died in the fire and the station incharge has also been directed to patrol the village continuously, the said.

