Man kills wife, her mother suspecting spouse's infidelity

Suspecting that his wife had an illicit relationship with another person, a 45- year-old man hacked his wife and mother-in-law to death in Odisha's district, police said on Monday.

Purna Chandra Mohanta, who killed his wife and mother-in-law with an axe at Khuntapal village on Sunday night, was also injured after being assaulted by villagers.

He was later arrested.

Purna suspected that his wife had an illicit relationship with a villager and Purna had threatened to kill his wife and her mother.

After the two women informed the police about the threat on Saturday, they were killed the next day.

The three used to live in the same house, police said.

Alleging that the police failed to provide protection to the two women despite being informed of the threat, villagers attacked the policemen when they came to the village and damaged their vehicle.

of Police Abhimanyu Nayak, went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

A of station was suspended on the charge of negligence in duty, Nayak said.

