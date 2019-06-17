Karnataka govt to announce new IT policy soon

: With focus on tier-2 cities, the government would soon announce a new policy to drive investment and employment opportunities in the state, a senior government official said Monday.

"We are in the process of formulating a revised IT policy for the state. Our aim is to strengthen the states leadership position in the IT/ITeS industry through increased thrust on emerging technologies and R&D," Gaurav Gupta, of information technology and

"Our focus would be to enhance necessary support through key incentives and facilitation through institutional mechanism," said Gupta at the 15th meeting.

The objective behind the new IT policy is to push as the global 'first choice' for innovation and technology, the said.

He added that there would be inclusive digital growth by adopting strategies that would promote emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, virtual realty etc.

The led by industry captains had advised the government to organise the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit-2019 scheduled on November 18 and 19.

The event would be a major platform to showcase the of

of Alixor Ventures was also present at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)