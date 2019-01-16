Man kills wife, then self in Rajasthan's Bikaner

A man apparently killed his wife and then committed suicide in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said Wednesday.
The accused Bhawani Dan Charan (45) killed his wife Chanda Kanwar (42) with a sharp-edged weapon on Tuesday and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in his field, Lunkaransar Station House Officer Ranjeet Ram said.
The couple had a domestic dispute for quite sometime, the SHO added.
The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
