Man kills wife, then self in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A man apparently killed his wife and then committed suicide in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said Wednesday.

The accused Bhawani Dan Charan (45) killed his wife Chanda Kanwar (42) with a sharp-edged weapon on Tuesday and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in his field, Lunkaransar Station House Officer Ranjeet Ram said.

The couple had a domestic dispute for quite sometime, the SHO added.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 17:40 IST

