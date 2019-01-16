Man kills wife, then self in Rajasthan's Bikaner

A man apparently killed his wife and then committed suicide in Rajasthan's district, police said Wednesday.

The accused Bhawani (45) killed his wife (42) with a sharp-edged weapon on Tuesday and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in his field, said.

The couple had a domestic dispute for quite sometime, the SHO added.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said.

