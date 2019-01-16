BSF bids adieu to officer killed in Pak firing in J-K

The (BSF)Wednesday bid adieu to Commandant who was killed in sniper firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's district, officials said.

A solemn wreath laying ceremony for the slain was held at the frontier headquarters here, a said.

The and senior officers of the joined other ranks to pay tributes to the officer, he said.

The BSF troops were carrying out border domination along the IB, when snipers of Pakistan Rangers opened fire on them at around 1050 hours Tuesday in Hiranagar-Samba sector of Kathua, a senior BSF had told

Prasad was critically injured in the sniper fire and was evacuated to the at Satwari (Jammu), where he succumbed to and attained martyrdom, he had said.

of Police Dilbag Singh, General BSF, Jammu, N S Jamwal, General Police, Jammu, M K Sinha, among others attended the ceremony Wednesday, the said.

Prasad made the supreme sacrifice while fighting valiantly against the enemy, he said.

"Despite being hit by a bullet in heavy firing from the Pakistani side, the reflected immense courage and camraderie by providing cover to his colleagues and ensuring their safety. He did not care for his own life for the safety of his junior comrades," the said.

Floral tributes were paid to the slain officer, whose mortal remains would be sent by air to his home town Howrah in West Bengal, he said.

Paying rich tributes to Prasad, IG BSF said his force has a history of bravery and commitment to ensure sanctity of the IB and the Line of Control (LoC).

"This brave act has once again proved that bordermen are always ready to sacrifice their lives when it comes to the security of the nation," he said.

"We have never initiated firing from our side but will never hesitate to give a befitting reply if we are compelled to resort to fire," the IG BSF said, adding "martyr Prasad was a brave and and the nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice".

