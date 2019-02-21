Man's decomposed body found in Maha lake

A highly decomposed body of a man, estimated to be in his mid to late 30s, was found in a lake in Maharashtra's district, police said Thursday.

The body was found floating in the in adjoining Bhiwandi town Wednesday noon, police said.

Police in Bhiwandi have since registered a case under section 302 and 210 of the IPC and initiated a probe into the crime, an said.

At around 4.30 pm on Wednesday, police were alerted about a body floating in the lake. A police team rushed to the spot and fished out the body and later sent it for postmortem.

The hands and legs of the victim were found tied with a rope when it was fished out, indicating that someone had killed him, police said.

There were no other injuries on the victim's body, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)