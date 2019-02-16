Man sentenced to life imprisonment for attempting to rape minor

A here sentenced a 21-year-old man to for attempting to rape a minor.

In his statement, termed the as one of the most heinous and barbaric and said that the perpetrator needed to be given the harshest punishment, said

The convict was identified as

Chandra was caught red-handed while attempting to rape the three-year-old girl on October 11 last year, Sharma said, adding that 30 witnesses had been examined in the case, Sharma said.

On October 11, the convict abducted the girl from the Rai Ka Bagh railway station when she was sleeping next to her mother and took her to a secluded place near the station, the said.

He was caught red-handed by officials of the (GRP).

Chandra was immediately arrested while the girl was sent for medical examination, Sharma added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)