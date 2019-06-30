Man shot at in Delhi, police suspect personal enmity

A 22-year-old man was shot at by four persons following a scuffle between them in south Delhi's Tigri area, police said Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday, they said.

The brother of the injured man, Rashid, a resident of JJ Camp, informed the police about the firing, they added.

Rashid sustained a bullet injury on one of his legs, a senior police officer said.

One of the accused, Honey Singh, was apprehended at the spot, he said.

The other accused were identified as Kamal Kishor, Imran, Jai Singh and Mobin.

The victim was first taken to Batra Hospital and was later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, he added.

A case has been registered on the basis of Rashid's statement, the officer said.

The victim told police that he had a scuffle with the accused persons a few days ago as well over a petty issue, the officer said, adding that it is suspected to be a case of personal enmity.

On Friday, the accused called the victim outside his house and opened fire at him after the scuffle, he said.

Kishor, a resident of Malviya Nagar, has also been arrested. He was previously involved in 12 cases, the officer said.

He was produced before a court here and sent to one-day police remand, he added.

Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused persons, the officer said.

