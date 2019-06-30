R'than govt extends progs to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary by another year

The Rajasthan government has extended the programmes being held to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by another year.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday directed state officials to carry out the programmes to commemorate Gandhi's birth anniversary till October 2020.

He also said the state government will form a separate department of peace and non-violence, the teachings of Gandhi.

In the meeting with officials, Gehlot said a team of volunteers will have be constituted to disseminate Gandhi's message and philosophy on a large scale.

He also said the government was considering setting up a Gandhi museum and a Gandhi ashram.

State Art and Culture Minister B D Kalla, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara, among others, were present in the meeting.

Noted Gandhian thinker S N Subba Rao lauded Gehlot for the idea of the separate department. He said Rajasthan will be the first state to take this initiative.

