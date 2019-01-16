Man stabbed to death for objecting to "drunken behaviour"

A 42-year-old man has been stabbed to death here allegedly by two people, who were reportedly drunk, after he objected to their behaviour, police said Wednesday.

A video of the incident uploaded by showed a man wearing a red shirt pulling aside the victim and attacking him with a sharp object in the Chariminar area.

Ravi Kumar alias Ravi Peter, formerly associated with a political outfit, was allegedly stabbed by two people with knives on late Tuesday night, K Balakrishna Reddy said.

The two later fled the area.

Citing preliminary investigation, the said the two absconding assailants were reportedly under drunken state and had attacked Ravi as he objected to their behaviour.

A case of murder had been registered and a hunt launched to nab the duo, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)