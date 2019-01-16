Air traffic hit in Kashmir, 22 flights cancelled

The air traffic in was suspended Wednesday due to bad weather conditions, forcing cancellation of 22 flights, an said.

"The flight operations at were hit today due to bad weather in the wake of snowfall," an of the Airports Authority ofIndia (AAI) said.

He said the snowfall which intensified towards the afternoon forced the cancellation of 22 flights.

"Five flights were able to operate in the morning. However, due to bad weather, it was not possible to operate other flights leading to the cancellation of 22 flights," the added.

