Man wanted for Rs 25 lakh robbery held after gunfight with police

A man, wanted in connection with a robbery of Rs 25 lakh, was arrested in following a gunfight with the police Monday night, officials said.

The accused, Robin, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest since the robbery on June 5 in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri area, the police said.

"He was arrested following a gunfight with the police. Robin has suffered a bullet injury during the encounter. Rs 1.60 lakh cash and a country-made pistol along with some ammunition were recovered from him," Senior of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, said.

He said the police have also recovered a motorcycle that was used in the robbery.

The accused was being treated for the injuries at a hospital and further proceedings were underway, he added.

