Man held for supplying illegal guns in Delhi

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying illegal guns in the national capital after procuring them from Rajasthan, police said Monday.
The accused was identified as Sunny, a resident of Sagarpur, they said.
According to a senior police officer, they received information that Sunny would come at Sector-16 in Dwarka on Saturday with a consignment of illegal arms.
"A trap was laid and the accused was arrested while he was trying to flee the spot," AK Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.
During interrogation, it was revealed that Sunny was a "bad character" of Sagarpur Police Station. He used to purchase sophisticated or country-made pistols from Mewat region of Rajasthan for supplying in Delhi, they said.
Three country-made pistols and one car were recovered from his possession, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
