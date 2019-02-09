Man with alleged JMB links held

The (STF) of the has arrested one person for his allegedly link with the Jamaat ul Bangladesh (JMB), a Bangladesh-based terror outfit, from the city, a senior official of the force said Saturday.

Manirul Islam (42), a resident of Raghunathganj in district, was picked up from Sealdah station area on Friday night, he said adding that he is an active member since 2010.

The said, "He used to visit Mokimnagar Madrasa (in district) frequently for recruitment purposes. His idea was to ripe in persons from his locality and it's adjacent area and send them to Mokimnagar Madrasah for training."



The police were also probing his role in the Khagragarh blast in Burdwan in 2014.

