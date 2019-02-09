Two doctors at NIMS booked for 'medical negligence'

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Two doctors at state run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences here have been booked for alleged medical negligence after forceps were found in the abdomen of a woman, who underwent a surgery there last year.

Police said a case was registered against the doctors on a complaint from her husband, who alleged that the forceps had been left there during the surgery.

The case was registered against them on various charges, including causing hurt by an act of endangering life or personal safety of others, they said.

NIMS Director K Manohar told PTI that a three member team would conduct an inquiry into the incident.

He said the woman, who underwent the surgery on November 2 last year, came to the hospital early this morning, complaining of pain.

An X-ray revealed the presence of the foreign body and it was surgically removed, he said

The woman was now stable, he said.

Sat, February 09 2019. 21:25 IST

