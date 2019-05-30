JUST IN
Modi 2.0 Cabinet: Maneka likely pro-tem speaker, not in ministers list

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi after a Cabinet meeting at South Block in New Delhi.

Senior BJP leader and eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi is likely to be the pro-tem speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha, sources said. She was not administered the oath of office in the swearing-in of the new government at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

Gandhi, 62, a veteran BJP leader, had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said she has been selected to become the pro-tem speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Gandhi is the outgoing Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

The main duty of the pro-tem Speaker is to administer the oath of office to new members of the Lok Sabha.

A temporary post, the Pro-tem Speaker presides over the first meeting of lower House of Parliament after the general election, besides presiding over the sitting in which the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is elected if it is a newly constituted House.
