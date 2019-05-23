Manipur trends: BJP leading in one, NPF in one

The ruling BJP is leading in one seat while the Naga Peoples Front is leading in another parliamentary constituency in as per initial trends, officials said Thursday.

has two seats - Outer and Inner Manipur.

BJP candidate Dr is leading by 18,499 votes against his nearest rival Oinam Nabakishore Singh in the Inner Manipur seat.

Naga Peoples Front nominee Lorho S Pfoze is leading by 26,899 votes against his nearest BJP rival Houlim Shokhopao Mate in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections the had won both the Lok Sabha seats in Manipur.

