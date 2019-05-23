JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Cong maintains lead in 8 seats; SAD, BJP in 2 seats each

For Gaza grooms, crippling debt overshadows marital bliss
Business Standard

Modi's work has defeated "negative" politics of Opposition: BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

With the initial election trends suggesting the NDA making huge gains, the BJP leaders Thursday said it unambiguously indicated that the "grammar of politics is under transformation" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work has defeated the "negative" politics of opposition.

BJP's vice president Vinay Sahasrabudhe said:"Once again people have reposed their confidence in BJP and Modi in a big way. The trends indicate unambiguously that grammar of politics is under transformation"

Party's spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain described the party's excellent performance as "the victory of the developmental work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defeat of negative politics."


He further said those who thought that by forming coalition based on caste politics they can defeat development, "this is the new era...Modi era...an era of development politics. Whoever will bring development, will win."

The BJP, on its own, was leading in 291 seats much as against its main rival Congress which was ahead in 52 seats in the 543 seat Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 12:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements