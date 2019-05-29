Manufacturing migration: Trade spat shifts business from 'Factory of the World'

From socks and sneakers to washing machines and watches, Asian countries are hoping the US- trade war will permanently boost as brands dodge the row by choosing cheaper locations to make their goods.

Business has fanned out from China, often referred to as the 'Factory of the World', into Vietnam, Cambodia, and for years.

But the shift has accelerated as the world's two biggest economies slap tit-for-tat tariffs on each other.

In the latest round of the bruising spat, US this month raised tariffs to 25 per cent on USD 200 billion of Chinese goods, prompting to retaliate with higher duties on USD 60 billion worth of American products.

That "really became a to force people to move", said Trent Davies, at the advisory and tax firm in

A surge in relocations from or plans to scale up production has strengthened the hubs of and beyond.

said it was moving some of its watch production to and to avoid the US penalties, while Japanese printer-maker said it was also shifting some of its work to

American plans to boost production in Cambodia, and Brooks Running Company, Haier washing machines and -- which sells to Adidas, Puma, and Fila -- are all eyeing

The country is a logical move for manufacturers, wooed by low-cost labour, attractive tax incentives and close proximity to China's unparalleled supply chains.

"It's not just a result of the trade war, a lot of it is opportunity in Vietnam," Davies said.

Some Vietnamese suppliers say the trade dispute has fast-tracked the trend as companies scramble to dodge fresh tariffs that could affect some 4,000 categories of exports to the US.

On a busy stretch of road in Hanoi, the bustling Garco 10 factory is churning out men's shirts for American brands like Hollister, and Express.

The company says exports to the US were up seven per cent last year, with an expected 10 per cent jump this year.

"Thanks to the trade war... several sectors of the economy have gained, especially our garment sector," Garco 10 Than told AFP.

"We want to open more factories, we want to expand our capacity," he said at one of his facilities where an army of workers made shirts destined for American shopping malls and department stores.

US imports from during the first three months of this year reached nearly USD 16 billion, up 40 per cent from the same period last year, according to US trade data.

And that number could rise.

More than 40 per cent of US companies in China are now considering moving or have already done so, mainly to or Mexico, according to a poll this month from the

But the shift is not expected to be seamless.

While offers low-cost labour -- monthly factory salaries are about USD 290 in Vietnam and USD 180 in and Indonesia, compared to around USD 540 in China -- workers are less experienced.

"Labour costs are three times higher in China, but the efficiency is also three times higher," said Frank Weiand, co-chair of the committee at the

There is also a smaller labour pool to draw on.

Vietnam employs around 10 million people in the compared to 166 million in China, according to data from the employs 17.5 million, and 1.4 million.

Experts warn companies may also face supply chain woes, infrastructure challenges and land shortages in less developed markets without the capacity to absorb overspill from China.

This could be a problem for Indonesia, whose clunky bureaucracy has left it trailing some of its neighbours.

But now the country is hoping to soak up foreign investment from the trade war.

"We're trying to make it easier for investors by speeding up the process for getting business permits," said Yuliot, a at the who goes by one name.

The country is also beefing up infrastructure and skills training while offering corporate tax breaks, he added.

With no end to the trade war in sight, analysts say the out of China is likely to continue -- and could redefine long-entrenched global trade patterns.

"Certainly it will end China's dominance as the 'Factory for the US'," Gary Hufbauer, senior fellow at the for International Economics, told AFP.

US companies and consumers may also get the short end of the stick: higher tariffs on goods out of China means the average American will likely have to pay more for a pair of sneakers or Levi's jeans.

And if Trump was hoping to drive US manufacturers back home by imposing those tariffs as part of his 'Make America Great Again' clarion call, he's not likely to get his wish.

American industries -- and wages -- are not set up for low-cost manufacturing on the scale of China.

Instead, countries like Vietnam are likely to continue scooping up those jobs. Le Thi Huong, who sews hems at Hanoi's Garco 10 factory, said: "I hope there will be more orders... so we have more jobs and more income.

