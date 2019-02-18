Many welfare measures initiated by state govt: DyCM

Deputy Chief Minister Monday said the has initiated various welfare measures for the people and the (CMAGY) is one among such scheme.

Under the CMAGY, an adarsh village is adopted and developed as a model village in each constituency.

"Fund for the programme has been already released," Mein said while addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a play ground at Motum in district.

The play ground has been constructed under Special Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF), official sources said.

The deputy also launched the Chief Minister at Motum.

He urged the people to continue to keep up their developmental oriented mindset and to do away with the habits of proposing schemes of individualistic nature.

Emphasizing on the need for road and air connectivity, one of the priority sector of the government, Mein informed that the district headquarters would also be interconnected by air service, once the greenfield airport at Holongi, near Itanagar comes up.

