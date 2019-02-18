Delhi budget on February 26, Assembly session to begin on February 22

The budget session of Assembly will begin with Lieutenant Baijal's address on February 22 and will present the annual budget on February 26.

The (BAC) of Assembly met Monday, under the chairmanship of Ram Niwas Goel, and took the decision, according to a Assembly secretariat statement.

"Being the first session of the year, Lieutenant will address the Assembly at 11 AM on February 22. The formal sitting of the House will commence half-an-hour after conclusion of the L-G's address," it said.

Discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Lieutenant Governor's address will be initiated by on February 23.

The Deputy CM will also present the 'Status Report of Outcome Budget 2018-2019 (as on 31.12.2018)' on the same day.

The Economic Economic Survey of Delhi 2018-2019 will be presented by Sisodia on February 25. The annual budget will be presented on February 26.

The budget proposals will be discussed on February 27-28, before being considered and passed by the House.

