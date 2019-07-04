Marlee Matlin to star in Disney+ comedy 'Life and Deaf'

Oscar-winning actor Marlee Matlin has been roped in to star in comedy series "Life and Deaf" from streaming service Disney+.

The actor will also executive produce the half-hour show, which comes from "Switched at Birth" creator Lizzy Weiss, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Negotiations are underway to greenlight the project.

The series, based on the life of Matlin's longtime interpreter, Jack Jason, follows a child living in the 1970s with his deaf parents and the fun events that take place when he acts as both the ears and mouthpiece for his mother and father.

Weiss, who worked with Matlin on "Switched at Birth", penned the show as a collaboration between CBS TV Studios and Four Boys Entertainment.

Matlin, who is deaf, won an Oscar for 1987's "Children of a Lesser God". Her acting credits also include "The Magicians" and "Quantico".

A representative for Disney+ declined to comment.

