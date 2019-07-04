JUST IN
Holder wins toss, elects to bat against Afghanistan

Press Trust of India  |  Leeds 

West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field against Afghanistan in their last league match of the World Cup, here Thursday.

West Indies have made two changes to their playing squad, bringing in Evin Lewis and Evin Lewis and Kemar Roach in place of Sunil Ambris and Shannon Gabriel.

Aghanistan too have made two changes, leaving out Hamid Hassan and Hashmatullah Shahidi to give a game to Dawlat Zadran and Sayed Shirzad.

Teams:

West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas and Kemar Roach.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Sayed Shirzad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

