Maruti Suzuki launches Ciaz facelift starting at Rs 819,000: Details here

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today launched an updated version of its mid-sized sedan Ciaz featuring a new petrol powertrain with price starting at Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new Ciaz comes with a new 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine along with a new generation smart hybrid technology featuring a lithium-ion battery.
Presenting the New Ciaz to customers, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we always strive to bring newer, advanced and greener technologies in India. The New Ciaz, powered by K15 Smart Hybrid gasoline engine, is testament of the same. Ciaz is the first car in India to be powered by next-generation Smart Hybrid technology with Lithium-ion battery. Over the past four years, Ciaz has redefined the sedan segment with its class leading space, design and sophistication. With fresh changes, we are confident that the New Ciaz will present a complete package in line with aspirations of evolving customers.
Launched in 2014, the Ciaz has sold over 2,20,000 units till date and continues to be one of the most popular mid-range sedans sold in India.
The facelift Ciaz will reinforce its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City and the new Toyota Yaris among others.