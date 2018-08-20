Maruti Suzuki launches Ciaz facelift starting at Rs 819,000: Details here

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today launched an updated version of its mid-sized sedan Ciaz featuring a new petrol powertrain with price starting at Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The comes with a new 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine along with a new generation featuring a lithium-ion battery.

While the manual variant is priced from Rs 819,000 (8.19 lakh) and goes upto Rs 997,000 (9.97 lakh), the automatic variant starts at Rs 980,000 (9.8 lakh) and goes upto Rs 1.97 Million (10.97 lakh).

The new 1.5-litre K-15 petrol engine has received a major update with the introduction of the 'smart hybrid technology'. Manufactured in India, the petrol engine churns out 103 bhp of power along with 138 Nm of peak torque.

However, the diesel versions of the will continue to be powered by the original 1.3-litre diesel engine with hybrid technology priced between Rs 919,000 (9.19 lakh) and Rs 1.97 Million (10.97 lakh).



Presenting the to customers, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we always strive to bring newer, advanced and greener technologies in India. The New Ciaz, powered by K15 Smart Hybrid gasoline engine, is testament of the same. Ciaz is the first car in India to be powered by next-generation with Lithium-ion battery. Over the past four years, Ciaz has redefined the sedan segment with its class leading space, design and sophistication. With fresh changes, we are confident that the will present a complete package in line with aspirations of evolving customers.





The gets a redesigned grille, new swept-back headlamp cluster with projector lamps and daytime running lamps(DRLs). It also gets a new set of LED tail lamps and overall looks muscular as compared to the outgoing version.

The mid-sized sedan will come with three wheel option to choose from- 15-inch precision cut alloy, 15-inch silver alloy and 15-inch steel wheels with full wheel caps and will be available in seven colour options- Metallic magma grey, Pearl midnight Black, Nexa Blue, Pearl Sangria Red, Pearl metallic dignity Brown, Metallic premium silver, Pearl Snow White, to choose from.

Launched in 2014, the Ciaz has sold over 2,20,000 units till date and continues to be one of the most popular mid-range sedans sold in India. The company claims that the manual gearbox variant of the petrol engine has a mileage of 21.56 Km/l while the automatic variant gives a mileage of 20.28 kmpl. While the unchanged 1.3-litre turbo-charged diesel engine makes 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque and has a fuel efficiency of 28.09 kmpl.



The facelift Ciaz will reinforce its rivalry with the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City and the new Toyota Yaris among others.