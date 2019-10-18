JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

L&T Technology Services Q2 net profits rises 7.8% at Rs 205.8 cr
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki India hikes price of Eeco range due to model's upgradation

The new rates for the model are applicable from immediate effect

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Maruti Suzuki India
Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has increased prices of Eeco range due to upgradation of the model to comply with the latest crash regulations.

The company said the model will now cost ranging between Rs 3.61 lakh and Rs 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Delhi/NCR.

"Eeco is now crash compliant as per latest regulatory norms. This will result in price increase in all variants of Eeco," MSI said in a regulatory filing.

The new rates for the model are applicable from immediate effect.
First Published: Fri, October 18 2019. 20:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU