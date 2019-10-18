Maruti Suzuki India hikes price of Eeco range due to model's upgradation

-
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has increased prices of Eeco range due to upgradation of the model to comply with the latest crash regulations.
The company said the model will now cost ranging between Rs 3.61 lakh and Rs 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Delhi/NCR.
"Eeco is now crash compliant as per latest regulatory norms. This will result in price increase in all variants of Eeco," MSI said in a regulatory filing.
The new rates for the model are applicable from immediate effect.
