Maruti Suzuki partners Bank of Baroda for vehicle finance

Friday said it has joined hands with of Baroda to support inventory financing and customer auto loans.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with of Baroda, under which the will become a preferred financier, (MSI) said in a statement.

The partnership with will allow to provide more comprehensive financing opportunities for dealers as well as customers, it added.

The inventory financing will be done as per Bank of Baroda's existing product program of supply chain finance, the statement said.

"We are confident that this collaboration with one of India's largest will offer new-age and for our customers and partners," MSI Executive Director, said.

MD & P S Jayakumar said, "Given the huge potential available in the auto loan/commercial finance segment, we are hopeful that this agreement strengthens our presence in these segments and increases market penetration for Maruti Suzuki in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)