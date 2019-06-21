I&B promoting regional language films at top global events

The has taken several steps to promote regional language films at the national and international level with several such movies screened at top film events across the globe, the Lok Sabha was informed Friday.

Every year, films are selected for Indian Panorama section of the (IFFI) and from these entries, 47 Films, including 26 feature films and 21 non-feature films are selected in various Indian languages for screening in as well as in various Indian and international film festivals and Indian film weeks or festivals abroad, for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said.

The ministry also organises national film awards annually wherein films from across the country in Hindi and regional languages are awarded under different categories, he said in a written reply in the lower house.

In addition to the Indian Panorama films at IFFI, films selected for are also sent for participation as well as special screenings in the various Indian and international film festivals organised by the through the directorate of film festival.

Under BRICS film festival, world-class film productions from the BRICS nations i.e., Brazil, Russia, India, & are being screened to inspire more collaboration, Javadekar said.

also provides financial assistance to Indian films which are selected in various International Film Festivals namely Oscars, Toronto, Bussan, etc. During recent years, financial assistance has been provided to 'Newton' and 'Loktak Lairembee' which were selected in the International Film Festival, he said.

It also held a patriotic film festival to mark 70 years of Indian Independence under the banner '70 Saal Azaadi, Yaad Karo Kurbani' as part of the Defence Ministry's programme related to celebrations from August 12-18, 2016, at Sirifort Auditorium Complex, New Delhi, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)